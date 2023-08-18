Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finnovate Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

