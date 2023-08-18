First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Insider Sells $182,400.00 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) insider Bret T. Jardine sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Advantage Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of First Advantage stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.38 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on First Advantage from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Advantage by 99.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after purchasing an additional 437,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

