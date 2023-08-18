First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FBMS has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,717. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.96%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after acquiring an additional 428,546 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 283,354 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 391,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 268,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,633,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 186,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

