First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Cassandra R. Sanford Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Cassandra R. Sanford purchased 1,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $106.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Busey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after buying an additional 32,071,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,223,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Busey by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 498,963 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BUSE. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BUSE

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.