First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

Shares of FCNCA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,391.65. 34,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,293. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,512.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,344.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,075.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,016,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,753,000 after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $29,185,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $22,140,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

