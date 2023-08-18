First Digital USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42.48 Million (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One First Digital USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003831 BTC on exchanges. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $312.77 million and approximately $42.48 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 312,792,747 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 312,787,747.19. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99935359 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $105,410,410.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

