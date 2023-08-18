First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRME. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Merchants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Merchants

First Merchants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FRME traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 26.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

(Get Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.