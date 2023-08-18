First National Advisers LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.12. 882,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,947. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

