First National Advisers LLC Acquires 586 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.2% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.47. 484,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,717. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.