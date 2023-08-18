First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 133,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Robert Half had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

