First National Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $291,895.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,419.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,050. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

LNTH stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.46. 332,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,565. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

