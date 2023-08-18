First National Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

EOG traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $130.38. 681,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

