First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Equitable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Equitable by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 400,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Equitable by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 493,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,391. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

