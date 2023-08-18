First National Advisers LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. 504,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $172.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

