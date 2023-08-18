First National Advisers LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.1% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.03. The company had a trading volume of 403,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.34.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

