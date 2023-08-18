First National Advisers LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.6% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 7,560,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,860,037. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

