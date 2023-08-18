First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 5.3% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.98% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,641,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,563 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4,319.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,942,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,534,000 after acquiring an additional 823,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $9,678,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 749,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 558,917 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 403,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,132. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

