First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,593,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $110,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.