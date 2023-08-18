First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 611,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.