First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.0% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,362,720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.66. 28,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

