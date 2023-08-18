Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 501 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,513,000 after buying an additional 234,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after buying an additional 478,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after acquiring an additional 293,833 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,827 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

