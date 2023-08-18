Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $134.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,930 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

