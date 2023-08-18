Flagstar Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $105.24. 506,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,554,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

