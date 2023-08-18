Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,101,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,749,000 after buying an additional 625,187 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,881,000 after buying an additional 76,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,083,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,589,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 985,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,850,000 after buying an additional 211,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,039,000 after buying an additional 96,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.04. 65,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,277. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $165.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.