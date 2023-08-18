Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,120,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average is $180.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

