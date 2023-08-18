Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,198 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,976,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $63.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

