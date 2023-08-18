Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 13,002 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after buying an additional 2,238,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,393,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,700,000 after buying an additional 1,494,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 416,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,254. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.