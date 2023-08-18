Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 741 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after acquiring an additional 273,367 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,891,000 after purchasing an additional 636,652 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $377,000.

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 336,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

