FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $272.79.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $262.85. 74,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $272.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.94 and a 200 day moving average of $227.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,355,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 158.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 171.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

