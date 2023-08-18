Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.74 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Flow has a total market cap of $471.04 million and approximately $25.74 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,450,656,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

