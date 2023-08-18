Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $576.90

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 576.90 ($7.32) and traded as low as GBX 540 ($6.85). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.91), with a volume of 22,756 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 700 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get Focusrite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Focusrite

Focusrite Trading Down 1.3 %

About Focusrite

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 496.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 576.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £318.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,582.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.