Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Insider Samuel Agresta Sells 311,297 Shares

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Agresta sold 311,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $2,568,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 8.1 %
FHTX traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,350. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $331.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.21. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $16.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
