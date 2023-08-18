ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) CFO Juan P. Fernandez Sells 7,152 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Free Report) CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $151,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 759,366 shares in the company, valued at $16,128,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ForgeRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FORG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 425,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,714. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. ForgeRock, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $23.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 222.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 600.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Further Reading

