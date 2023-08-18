Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 41,154 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Formula One Group Price Performance
Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.
About Formula One Group
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
