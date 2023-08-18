Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Chairman John C. Malone Sells 41,154 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.