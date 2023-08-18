Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.42.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,596. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,113 shares of company stock worth $4,454,525. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.