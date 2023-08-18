Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Michael L. Hance Acquires 411 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) insider Michael L. Hance purchased 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.66 per share, with a total value of $24,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,265.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $121.38.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
