Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Insider Michael L. Hance Acquires 411 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) insider Michael L. Hance purchased 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.66 per share, with a total value of $24,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,265.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Forward Air by 137.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

