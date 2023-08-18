Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the accessories brand company’s stock.

FOSL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.99. 164,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,097. Fossil Group has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,737 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fossil Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,617 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,137 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

