Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 2.0 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.23. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

