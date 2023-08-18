Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
