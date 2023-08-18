Frank L. Fekete Sells 1,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) Director Frank L. Fekete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $17,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,523 shares in the company, valued at $969,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 36.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 65,272 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 48,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

