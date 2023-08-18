Frank L. Fekete Sells 1,000 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) Director Frank L. Fekete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $17,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,523 shares in the company, valued at $969,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Provident Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.61.
Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.44%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFS
About Provident Financial Services
Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Financial Services
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Are Major U.S. Banks At Risk Of Credit-Ratings Downgrades?
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 3 Stocks Wrongfully Punished For Raising Guidance
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.