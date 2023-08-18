Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

