French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.55

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.55 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.38). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.37), with a volume of 18,750 shares changing hands.
French Connection Group Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a PE ratio of -3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
About French Connection Group
French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than French Connection Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.