Frontline (FRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $352.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.76 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:FRO opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.24. Frontline has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

View Our Latest Report on FRO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.