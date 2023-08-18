Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc Sells 13,800,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $138,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,724,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,242,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arhaus Stock Up 2.4 %

Arhaus stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 1,559,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.51. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 298,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 565,276 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ARHS. TheStreet raised shares of Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

