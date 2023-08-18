FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Position Cut by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

FAPR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

