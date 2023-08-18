FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.10. 58,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,362. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total value of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,969 shares of company stock worth $15,723,656. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

