Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 3.9%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 870,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,776,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.