Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Acquires 256,561 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 256,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,035.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,818,412 shares in the company, valued at $31,070,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Funko Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $6.18. 197,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,813. The stock has a market cap of $320.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Get Funko alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 221.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Funko by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Funko from $13.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Funko from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Funko from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

View Our Latest Report on FNKO

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.