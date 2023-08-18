Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Down to $49.08

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.08, but opened at $47.11. Futu shares last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 507,839 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Futu Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Futu by 5,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 760,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $7,912,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

