FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now expects that the company will earn ($3.66) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.90). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share.
Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07).
Shares of KOD stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,101,000 after buying an additional 91,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $6,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 745,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
