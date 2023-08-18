FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Resources Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for American Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. American Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 700.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of AREC opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

